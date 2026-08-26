‘Falsehood backfired’: Kiren Rijiju alleges Rahul Gandhi asked Pawan Khera to make false claims against Assam CM

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju has alleged that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi directed party leader Pawan Khera to make false allegations against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, during the final phase of the Assam Assembly election campaign.

In a post on X, Rijiju claimed that two senior Congress leaders had told him that Gandhi had asked Khera to make the allegations against Sarma and his wife at the last stage of the election.

“2 senior Congressmen told me that Rahul Gandhi had asked Pawan Khera to put false allegations against Himanta Biswa Sarma & Riniki at the last hour of the Assam election,” Rijiju said.

Rijiju further alleged that the claims made by Khera had “backfired” and claimed that Khera was subsequently rewarded with a Rajya Sabha seat.

“When the falsehood backfired, Khera was given a Rajya Sabha seat as a prize, which he doesn't deserve!” Rijiju said in the post.

The controversy arises from allegations made by Pawan Khera ahead of the Assam Assembly elections 2026 regarding multiple passports and alleged overseas assets linked to Riniki Bhuyan Sharma, wife of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma,. The allegations were strongly denied by her, who termed them "false, fabricated and politically motivated".

Following the controversy, the Guwahati Crime Branch registered an FIR against Pawan Khera under several charges, including defamation, forgery and criminal conspiracy.

The matter has since witnessed a significant legal battle across multiple courts.

On April 10, 2026, the Telangana High Court granted interim transit bail to Pawan Khera. Subsequently, on April 17, the Supreme Court of India directed him to approach the competent court in Assam for legal remedy.