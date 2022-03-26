Increasing levels of pollution in India, specially in the northeastern regions, are placing pressure on authorities to find solutions to the pollution problem and outdated transportation infrastructure.

Based on these observations, the Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) has approved 89 'Electric Vehicle Charging Stations' for three Northeastern states as part of the second phase of the 'Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicle (FAME) Scheme.

The MHI has approved 89 'Electric Vehicle Charging Stations (EVCS),' according to an official release. Assam received 20, Meghalaya 40, and Sikkim with 29 Electric Vehicle Charging Stations.

In Assam, the centre has installed 10 EVCS in Jorhat and Guwahati, as well as 40 EVCS in Shillong, Meghalaya, and 29 EVCS in Gangtok, Sikkim.

According to the latest information provided by the Minister of State (MoS) for Heavy Industries, Krishan Pal Gurjar, in a written reply to the Lok Sabha, the Ministry has sanctioned a total of 2877 charging stations in 68 cities across 25 states/UTs under Phase-II of the FAME India Scheme.

In addition, MHI has approved 1576 EV charging stations throughout 16 highways and 9 expressways as part of this phase.