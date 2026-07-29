Families of flood victims to receive enhanced ex-gratia under new Assam relief measures

The Assam government has announced a comprehensive relief package for people affected by the ongoing floods, introducing enhanced financial assistance, educational support and compensation measures aimed at assisting affected families across the state.

Among the key measures, the government has waived the requirement of a post-mortem examination for disbursing ex-gratia assistance in flood-related deaths. The next of kin of deceased persons will be eligible to receive an ex-gratia of ₹4 lakh without the need for a post-mortem report.

Families of persons who have remained missing for more than 30 days due to the floods will also be eligible for an ex-gratia of ₹4 lakh, in accordance with the prescribed legal process.

In addition, the state government has announced ₹5 lakh in financial assistance from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund for the families of deceased persons. This amount will be provided over and above the ₹4 lakh ex-gratia assistance.

To provide immediate relief, more than 1 lakh severely flood-affected families will receive ₹15,000 each to meet essential household needs.

The government also announced that the Orunodoi scheme will resume from August 1, with beneficiaries in Charaideo, Jorhat, Golaghat and Sivasagar receiving ₹2,500 for the month of August.

Students in severely flood-affected districts will receive educational assistance beginning in August. The package includes book grants of ₹1,000 for higher secondary students, ₹3,000 for undergraduate students and ₹5,000 for postgraduate students. Free textbooks will also be provided to all school students, along with financial assistance for the purchase of school uniforms.

To ease the burden on students who lost academic documents in the floods, the government will reissue Class X and Class XII marksheets and certificates free of cost.

The state has further announced that assessment of damage to houses, livestock, fisheries and agricultural crops will commence from August 3, following which eligible families will receive compensation as per applicable norms.

The announcements form part of the state's ongoing flood relief and rehabilitation efforts as authorities continue to provide financial assistance and support for families affected by the monsoon disaster.