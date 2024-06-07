In a chilling incident that has shocked residents of the Janata Bazar area under Amguri police station on the Indo-Bhutan border in Chirang, a brutal murder has been uncovered. The victim, identified as Haiti Narzary (45), was allegedly killed by her husband, Gaurau Narzary (60).

The grim details of the crime have emerged after a harrowing 13-day search, during which the half-decomposed body of Haiti Narzary was unearthed from the ground in the presence of law enforcement officials. The victim, a mother of three daughters and a son, was the second wife of Gaurau Narzary, a resident of Sonapur village under the jurisdiction of Amguri police station.

According to police sources, the tragic incident unfolded on the night of May 23 during a domestic altercation fueled by alcohol. Gaurau Narzary purportedly struck his wife on the head with a stick, resulting in her untimely demise.

Following a complaint lodged by the deceased woman's brother-in-law, authorities swiftly moved to apprehend Gaurau Narzary on Thursday. The investigation is now underway, with law enforcement officers meticulously piecing together the events leading up to the heinous crime based on information provided by the accused.