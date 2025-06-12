The family of Dr. Debanjib Kumar Sharmah, a dentist from Assam who went missing under mysterious circumstances near Parashuram Kund in Arunachal Pradesh, has issued an urgent and formal appeal to the state government for immediate intervention. It has now been over ten days since his disappearance on May 31, 2025, with no breakthrough in the investigation.





Dr. Sharmah was last seen at Tulow Resort in Wakro, where he had checked in alone. A Missing Person Report (MPR No. 03/25) was filed that same day by the resort owner at Wakro Police Station. Despite this, there has been no concrete lead, and the family has raised strong objections to the unverified theory of accidental drowning being pursued by investigators.





In a formal letter addressed to the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, and other senior officials of Arunachal Pradesh, his mother, Mrs. Pranati Sharmah, has called for an expanded and evidence-based investigation into all possible scenarios including foul play, coercion, or abduction. “There is no CCTV footage, no eyewitness account, no mobile signal trace, and no recovered body. The drowning theory is speculative and premature,” she stated.

Mrs. Sharmah, who is over 80 years old, has said with deep anguish that her son is not just a case file or missing person statistic — he is her only son, the world to his wife, and a loving father to a school-going daughter who still believes her father will return soon. The silence and lack of progress have left the entire family devastated.





The family has made the following specific requests:



• A multi-angle, high-priority investigation beyond the drowning theory

• Forensic and cybercrime analysis of phone and digital data

• Statements of resort staff and surrounding areas to be re-examined

• Coordination between agencies across districts and states

• Deployment of a special task force if required





They have also urged authorities not to draw any conclusions without definitive proof and to keep the family informed about investigation progress.



Dr. Debanjib Sharmah, a cheerful and well-regarded dentist from Dispur, Assam, was known among friends for his love of biking and photography. On the morning of May 31, he asked for tea and breakfast to be served at Tulow Resort — the last known interaction according to the staff’s statement to police.





Shockingly, his mobile phone, wallet, motorbike, and professional camera were all recovered from his hotel room. The resort claimed its CCTV cameras were not working, and the guest register was not shown to family members when they enquired about Debanjib’s entry or any other guests, adding to the growing suspicion.

His unexplained disappearance from within the premises, despite all belongings being intact, has raised serious questions. The family continues to plead for urgent and decisive efforts to uncover the truth and bring Debanjib home.

