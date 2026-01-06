Family of Zubeen Garg writes to Assam CM seeking special prosecutor in late music icon's murder case

The family of late Zubeen Garg has written to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, urging the state government to reinforce the legal framework to ensure timely, fair and effective justice in a case that sent shockwaves across Assam last year.

In a detailed letter to the CM, the family has sought the constitution of a strong Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) team comprising senior and experienced criminal lawyers, along with the establishment of a special court to fast-track the trial. The letter was made public by Garg’s wife, Garima Saikia Garg, through social media.

Recounting the events of September 19, 2025, the family described the incident as the “most devastating and unimaginable” moment of their lives, stating that the trauma continues to haunt them even months later. While acknowledging the steps already taken by the state, the family stressed that the case has now reached a crucial judicial phase where the outcome will depend entirely on the strength of courtroom proceedings.

The family expressed appreciation for the Assam government’s actions so far, including the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) and the filing of a chargesheet within the stipulated timeframe. They noted that the chargesheet conclusively establishes the offence of murder, supported by substantial documentary evidence and witness testimonies, and that court proceedings have already commenced.

However, with the trial underway, the family warned that justice could be derailed without a robust prosecutorial mechanism. Referring to earlier public assurances by the Chief Minister, they recalled Dr Sarma’s commitment to deliver justice, including his announcement at the start of the year regarding the appointment of a Special Public Prosecutor team and a proposal to the High Court for a dedicated special court to expedite the trial.

The letter highlighted that the accused have already engaged some of the country’s most prominent and seasoned criminal defence lawyers, making it imperative for the state to respond with an equally formidable prosecution team. “A balanced and effective legal battle is essential to ensure justice,” the family asserted.

Expressing grave concern over the scale of the trial, the family pointed out that the investigation lists nearly 394 witnesses. In the absence of a special court, they warned, the process of recording evidence alone could stretch over decades, resulting in prolonged delays and denial of justice.

“We, along with the people of Assam, want Zubeen Garg to receive justice at the earliest,” the family stated, cautioning that undue delays could severely undermine public confidence in the justice delivery system.

While reaffirming their complete faith in the rule of law, the family underlined that they have cooperated fully with the investigation and will continue to do so. At the same time, they emphasised the urgent need for the legal process to move swiftly, transparently and efficiently.

The family placed two specific demands before the state government:

The immediate appointment of a powerful Special Public Prosecutor team, led by a senior advocate of national standing and supported with adequate legal and logistical resources.

The constitution of a special court through appropriate legal procedures to ensure a fast-tracked and time-bound trial.