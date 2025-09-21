Fans camp overnight at Sarusajai amid sweltering heat, several hospitalized during Zubeen’s final journey

Thousands of fans braved sweltering heat and exhaustion as they camped overnight at Sarusajai since Saturday night, eager to catch a glimpse of Assam’s cultural icon, Zubeen Garg, during his final journey home.

The unprecedented gathering created chaotic scenes across Guwahati, with several people hospitalized due to heatstroke and others fainting in the crowd, including one in front of an India Today reporter.

The mortal remains of the legendary singer reached his Kahilipara residence on Sunday morning, arriving from Guwahati airport.

Fans lined the streets from all walks of life, showering flowers on the flower-decked ambulance carrying the coffin. The casket, adorned with marigolds, jasmine, and a traditional Assamese ‘gamosa,’ was first received at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport after the flight from Delhi landed at 7 am.

Zubeen’s wife, Garima Saikia Garg, broke down upon seeing the casket, offering a floral tribute and placing a gamosa before embracing it.

Senior officials, including Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, were present to receive the body. The convoy, which included the singer’s favourite open jeep and his team of musicians, made its way slowly through the 25-km route to Kahilipara amid chants, songs, and tears from the mourning crowd.

Authorities struggled to manage the overwhelming crowd, as roads were flooded with people, and commuters faced extreme disruptions, including extended detours and long delays.

The scenes at Xoruxojai and other key points reflected the deep bond between Zubeen Garg and his fans, who came from across Assam to pay their respects to the singer who had mesmerized audiences for over three decades.