Fans mark Zubeen Garg’s first birthday after his passing with midnight tribute in Guwahati

The first birthday of legendary Assamese singer and cultural icon Zubeen Garg, since his untimely demise, was observed with an emotional midnight gathering at his Kahilipara residence, where fans, friends, and family came together to honour his memory. Zubeen would have turned 53 this year.

Hundreds of admirers assembled outside the residence as midnight struck, joining in a symbolic cake-cutting ceremony and expressing their love through songs, sketches, and artworks—many sent from across Assam and even from Kolkata. The atmosphere soon turned deeply emotional as Zubeen’s wife, Garima Saikia Garg, stepped out to acknowledge the crowd and take part in the tribute.

Music dominated the night as fans sang some of Zubeen’s most cherished songs, while artists Manas Robin and Ajay Phukan also offered their respects and joined in cutting the birthday cake in his honour. Manas Robin announced that a special tribute song titled “Amar Zubeen, Pran’r Zubeen” will be released as a birthday gift to the late singer. Several fans also brought guitar-shaped cakes as a nod to Zubeen’s musical genius. The celebration continued with the lighting of sky lanterns, illuminating the night in his memory.

The commemorations extend into the morning, with plans to unveil a statue of Zubeen Garg at 9 am by Garima Saikia Garg and Zubeen’s father. A day-long schedule of remembrance activities has been organised, blending cultural homage with acts of social service.

At Sonapur Dimoria, residents have arranged multiple programmes in honour of their beloved star, including a blood donation camp, the plantation of 100 Nahor saplings, Naam-Kirtan, Bhaona performances, and other cultural events. A Bhagavat recital is also scheduled at the Kahilipara residence, adding a spiritual dimension to the occasion.

Adding a philanthropic gesture to the commemorations, Manas Robin announced a donation of ₹10,000 for the personnel deployed at Zubeen’s memorial site.

Zubeen Garg’s first birthday in his absence was thus marked by a profound mix of grief and celebration—reinforcing the lasting legacy of the artist who continues to live on in the hearts of millions across Assam and beyond.