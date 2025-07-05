Farmers in Assam's Dhubri get poly house training, focus on income boost

The District Agriculture Office in Dhubri launched its first farmer training on protected cultivation using low-cost poly houses on July 4 under the Horticulture Mission for North East and Himalayan States (HMNEH). The initiative is part of a broader push to modernise agriculture in the region and improve farmer earnings.

Held at the Knowledge Centre in Raniganj ADO Circle, Bilasipara Sub-Division, the session introduced local farmers to sustainable and controlled-environment farming techniques aimed at increasing productivity and allowing year-round cultivation.

Polyhouse farming offers key advantages over traditional methods, including protection from extreme weather and pests, shorter crop cycles, and higher yields. These benefits enable farmers to grow high-value, off-season vegetables that typically command better market prices.

Director of Horticulture and Food Processing, Assam, Nripen Ch. Das, inaugurated the program. He was joined by Kumud Haloi, Assistant Director of Agriculture, and Nipom Jyoti Dutta, Agricultural Development Officer from Khanapara, who led the technical training.

Dutta, drawing on his specialised training in Israel, explained the design, setup, and maintenance of low-cost poly houses, optimal crop selection, and strategies for maximising returns. He emphasised how small-scale farmers could adopt these techniques with limited investment and see measurable benefits.

District Agricultural Officer Azim Ahmed urged farmers to take full advantage of government-supplied inputs like shed nets, UV films, and mulching materials, all distributed under HMNEH.

The event saw active participation from senior officials, including Mrinal Kanti Kachary, Assistant Director of Agriculture, Dhubri; Amzad Hussain, Sub-Divisional Agricultural Officer, Bilasipara; and several Agricultural Development Officers. Farmers were assured access to high-value saplings such as tomato and capsicum if they chose to begin protected cultivation.