Farmer’s son tops West Karbi Anglong with 96.2% in CBSE class 10

In an inspiring story of determination and grit, a student from a modest farming family in Assam’s West Karbi Anglong has emerged as the district topper in the CBSE Class 10 examinations, securing an impressive 96.20 percent.

Rajnath Singh, son of Rajkumar Singh, a small cultivator from Kheroni Kachari Gaon, has brought pride not only to his family but to the entire district with his outstanding performance. Despite financial constraints, Rajnath’s achievement underscores how perseverance and access to quality education can overcome economic hardship.

A student of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Baithalangso, Rajnath benefitted from the government-supported residential schooling system, which provides free education, accommodation, and other essential facilities to talented students from rural backgrounds.

His parents expressed immense joy at his success, calling it a dream come true. Local residents and well-wishers from the village have also extended their congratulations, celebrating the young achiever’s success as a moment of collective pride.

Rajnath’s accomplishment stands as a testament to the transformative role of institutions like Navodaya Vidyalayas in nurturing talent from underprivileged communities and enabling students to excel on national platforms.