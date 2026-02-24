Fast-track court decision on Zubeen Garg case after talks with family: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on February 24 addressed developments relating to the alleged attack case involving Assamese singer Zubeen Garg, stating that a decision on transferring the matter to a fast-track court will be taken after consultations with the artiste’s family.

The Chief Minister said the government would speak with the family members before deciding whether the case should be moved to a fast-track court for expedited trial.

He further asserted that the current public prosecutor has not allowed bail to any of the accused in the case. “Not a single accused has been granted bail. The accused have been in जेल for five months,” he said, underscoring the government’s firm legal stance.

Sarma also criticised sections of people for politicising the issue. He remarked that those who did not show respect to Zubeen during his lifetime are now raising questions, alleging that certain groups are attempting to derive political mileage from the matter.

The Chief Minister’s remarks come amid continued public discourse surrounding the case and demands for swift justice.