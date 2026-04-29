Fast-Track Court orders seizure of Siddharth Sharma’s Mahabir Aqua, freezing of accounts in Zubeen Garg death case

In a major development in the ongoing investigation related to the death case of legendary Assamese singer Zubeen Garg, a special fast-track court has ordered the seizure of Mahabir Aqua, allegedly owned by Siddharth Sharma, one of the prime accused in the case.

The court has also directed the freezing of bank accounts belonging to Siddharth Sharma along with several other individuals allegedly linked to financial transactions involving Sharma, significantly widening the scope of the investigation.

Mahabir Aqua, a packaged drinking water factory located at the Soigaon Industrial Development Centre in Chhaygaon, has now come under judicial scrutiny as part of the ongoing proceedings.

The case was earlier transferred to the fast-track court by the Gauhati High Court for detailed examination and expedited hearing. Following multiple days of continuous proceedings, the court issued the fresh directives on April 29.

During April 28 hearing, the defence counsel representing Siddharth Sharma argued before the court that Sharma’s role was limited to managing Zubeen Garg’s stage performances and that he had no responsibility regarding the singer’s personal security.

The latest court order marks a significant turn in the high-profile case, with investigators now examining alleged financial links and associated business entities connected to the accused.