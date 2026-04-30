Fast-track court rejects Shyamkanu Mahanta’s bail plea in Zubeen death case

In a major development in the high-profile Zubeen Garg death case, the special fast-track court in Guwahati on April 30 rejected the bail plea of Shyamkanu Mahanta, one of the prime accused in the matter.

The verdict was pronounced today after the court had earlier reserved its order following completion of a two-day hearing on the bail petition.

The rejection of bail is being seen as a significant setback for Mahanta, who had approached the court seeking release while the trial proceedings continue. The prosecution had strongly opposed the bail application and submitted written objections before the court during the hearings.

Mahanta’s lawyers had argued for bail during the hearings held last week, while the fast-track court had been taking up the matter on a regular basis due to the sensitivity and public attention surrounding the case. After hearing both sides, the court reserved the order and fixed April 30 for the pronouncement of the verdict.

The death of Zubeen Garg had triggered widespread outrage and demands for a thorough probe. Following investigations by the Special Investigation Team (SIT), multiple accused were charge-sheeted, including Shyamkanu Mahanta. The case has remained under close public scrutiny since then.

With the bail plea now rejected, Mahanta will continue to remain in judicial custody as further proceedings in the case move ahead.