Fast-track court to hear Zubeen Garg death case, trial to proceed daily: Himanta

The Gauhati High Court has approved the setting up of an exclusive fast-track sessions court to conduct day-to-day hearings in the Zubeen Garg death case, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on March 19.

Baksa district judge Sharmila Bhuyan has been nominated to preside over the court. Sarma described the move as “a significant milestone in our collective pursuit of justice in the Zubeen Garg murder case”.

“The Hon’ble Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court has been pleased to nominate Smt. Sharmila Bhuyan, presently serving as District Judge, Baksa, to preside over an exclusive fast-track sessions court for conducting day-to-day trial proceedings in this matter,” the Chief Minister said in a post on X.

The development follows the Assam cabinet’s decision last month to approach the High Court for the constitution of a fast-track court, citing the need for an expedited trial in a case that has drawn wide public attention.

Zubeen Garg, 52, died on September 19 last year while swimming in the sea in Singapore, where he had travelled to attend the fourth North East India Festival. His death triggered a detailed investigation by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Assam Police’s CID.

The SIT later filed a charge sheet before a local court in Assam, naming seven accused in connection with the case.

Sarma said the appointment of the fast-track court “will greatly expedite the judicial process and it reinforces our commitment to ensuring timely justice”.

He also expressed gratitude to the Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court, Justice Ashutosh Kumar, for approving the state’s request. “I express my deep appreciation and heartfelt gratitude… for accepting our request and for his unwavering support in strengthening the cause of justice,” the Chief Minister said.