Fast-track trial into Zubeen Garg's death case begins in Guwahati

The trial in the case involving Assam music icon Zubeen Garg commenced on Monday, March 30 at a fast-track court, as legal proceedings aim to examine the circumstances surrounding the incident that has drawn widespread public attention.



An earlier investigation conducted in Singapore had classified the incident as an “unfortunate accident.” However, this finding did not satisfy many in Assam, where suspicions persisted and calls for a more comprehensive inquiry continued.



In response to these demands, Garg’s family and his supporters in recent months pressed for a swift legal process. They requested that the case be moved to a fast-track court to ensure expedited proceedings. Subsequently, the Assam government established a dedicated fast-track court to handle the matter.



The hearings are being conducted in Court No. 3 of the Sessions Court in Kamrup Metropolitan. Judge Sharmil Bhuyan, appointed under a specially created supernumerary post equivalent to that of a District and Sessions Judge, is presiding over the case. The court will manage the proceedings with a focus on timely resolution.



Authorities have stated that the trial will adhere to procedural protocols, and updates on the hearings are expected to be regularly reported.