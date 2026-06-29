Father, daughter arrested with heroin and narcotic tablets in Cachar anti-drug operation

Cachar Police on June 29 claimed a major breakthrough in its continuing crackdown on narcotics, arresting a father and daughter and seizing a large quantity of suspected heroin and psychotropic tablets during a raid in Assam's Cachar district.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, a police team conducted an early morning raid at Alipur Part-II under the Banskandi Police Outpost and searched the residence of one Shamsul Uddin.

During the operation, police recovered 200 vials of suspected heroin and 310 narcotic tablets from a scooter bearing registration number AS-11K-5955 parked inside the premises.

Following the recovery, police arrested Shamsul Uddin and his daughter Rahina Begum on charges of possessing and allegedly trafficking narcotic substances.

A case has been registered under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Lakhipur Police Station.

Police said the accused are being interrogated to ascertain the source of the contraband and to identify other members of the suspected drug trafficking network.

The seizure is part of the ongoing anti-narcotics drive launched by the Cachar Police to curb the trafficking and sale of illegal drugs in the district.

Further investigation is underway.