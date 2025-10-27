Father gets life term for raping, impregnating minor daughter in Assam's Nagaon

A special POCSO court in Assam’s Nagaon district has sentenced a 50-year-old man to life imprisonment for raping and impregnating his 13-year-old daughter.

The verdict was delivered on October 24 by Additional District and Sessions Judge-cum-Special Judge Chitra Rani Saikia at the Nagaon POCSO Court. The court also directed the convict to pay Rs 5 lakh as compensation to the survivor, warning that failure to pay would result in an additional six months of imprisonment.

According to Nagaon Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime) Jayanta Baruah, the assault occurred earlier this year at the family’s home in the Amsoi area under Raha police station, while the convict’s wife was away.

The crime remained undisclosed for nearly five months until the mother noticed signs of pregnancy in her daughter.

Following her complaint on June 3, police registered a case and filed the chargesheet within 28 days. Authorities confirmed that the teenager has since given birth to a child. (With inputs from PTI)