Father in Parliament, son in Assembly: Rakibul Hussain, Tanzil Hussain keep Congress stronghold intact in Samaguri

The electoral victory of Tanzil Hussain, son of senior Congress leader and Dhubri MP Rakibul Hussain, in Samaguri marks not just a generational transition in Assam politics, but also the continuation of the Hussain family’s political influence in one of the Indian National Congress’s traditional strongholds. With his victory, Tanzil, 27, has also become the youngest MLA in Assam.

With Tanzil’s emphatic win in the 2026 Assembly elections, Rakibul Hussain now represents the people in Parliament, while his son takes charge in the State Assembly, a rare father-son political combination in Assam’s contemporary political landscape.

Tanzil, contesting on a Congress ticket, defeated BJP candidate Anil Saikia by a margin of 1,08,310 votes, reaffirming the party’s grip over Samaguri in Nagaon district. The seat was vacated by Rakibul Hussain after his election to the Lok Sabha from Dhubri.

Rakibul Hussain had represented Samaguri for consecutive terms and retained the seat in 2021 by defeating Anil Saikia by 26,098 votes. In 2016 too, he had secured victory from the constituency, steadily consolidating Congress’s organisational base in the region.

Tanzil’s victory has now ensured that the family’s political presence remains firmly rooted across both parliamentary and legislative politics. Samaguri, which now falls under the Kaziranga Parliamentary constituency after delimitation, has once again emerged as a constituency where political legacy and party structure have worked in tandem.