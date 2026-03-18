Father joins BJP, son in Congress: Pradyut Bordoloi’s son's poll prospects hang in balance in Margherita

The dramatic defection of senior leader and Nagaon MP Pradyut Bordoloi to the Bharatiya Janata Party has cast a shadow of uncertainty over the political future of his son, Prateek Bordoloi, who is set to contest the upcoming Assam Assembly elections on an Indian National Congress ticket from the 83rd Margherita Legislative Assembly Constituency.

Prateek Bordoloi, currently serving as Co-Chairman of the APCC Social Media and IT Cell, has been preparing for his electoral debut for months, building a grassroots network and positioning himself as a young face of the Congress in upper Assam.

However, his father’s sudden shift to the BJP, formalised in New Delhi in the presence of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and state BJP president Dilip Saikia, has complicated the political narrative in the constituency.

Within hours of the senior Bordoloi’s switch, Congress workers in Margherita expressed anger by removing and tearing down his posters from the local Congress Bhawan.

In a telling sign, however, posters featuring Prateek Bordoloi were left intact, suggesting that the cadre is attempting to distinguish between the political choices of the father and the ambitions of the son.

Despite this, uncertainty looms large. Party insiders admit that the situation has created confusion among grassroots workers and voters alike, raising questions about loyalty, optics, and electoral messaging.



Also Read: Pradyut Bordoloi joins BJP in presence of Assam CM after resigning from Congress

While some local leaders argue that Prateek’s consistent presence in the constituency and organisational work may help him retain support, others fear that the BJP could weaponise the defection to question the Congress candidate’s credibility during the campaign.

Adding to the suspense is the fact that Prateek Bordoloi’s candidature is yet to be formally sealed. Sources indicate that other aspirants, including Satender Prasad and Annadita Goswami, remain in contention for the ticket, and the party leadership is closely assessing the political fallout of the senior Bordoloi’s exit before making a final call.

For Prateek Bordoloi, the coming hours are crucial. If retained as the Congress candidate, he will have to navigate a complex campaign, balancing personal credibility against a politically sensitive family divide. If replaced, it would mark a dramatic setback to his electoral debut despite months of groundwork.

Sources within the party indicate that clarity on the ticket distribution is expected after 6:00 pm today, making the next few hours crucial for the young leader.

For now, all eyes remain on Margherita, where a father’s political realignment has put a son’s political future on a knife’s edge.