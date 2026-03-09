Assam and Invest India strategise to boost FDI with focus on defence, aerospace, and pharmaceuticals

Officials from the Government of Assam and Invest India convened in Guwahati on Sunday, March 8, to consider new measures for increasing foreign direct investment (FDI) in the state. The discussions were led by Ravi Kota and Nivruti Rai, who explored opportunities to encourage greater investment inflow into Assam across multiple sectors. The meeting underscored efforts to identify and promote emerging sectors that could position Assam as a destination of choice for global investors.

During the session, Nivruti Rai provided an overview of Invest India’s role as the national investment promotion and facilitation agency. Operating under the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade within the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Invest India works as a central interface for both domestic and international investors. The agency supports investors throughout the lifecycle of their investments, offering guidance and assistance to facilitate successful ventures in India.

Ravi Kota highlighted Assam’s commitment to attracting investments across a broad spectrum of industries. He stated, “Defence, aerospace and pharmaceuticals are among the priority sectors, while tourism, agriculture, petrochemicals, semiconductors and hydropower also offer strong potential to attract FDI in the state,” outlining a diverse set of opportunities for engagement.

Kota further noted that Assam’s appeal as an investment destination is growing, supported by ongoing improvements in infrastructure and its strategic location in the Northeast of India. The state’s expanding industrial ecosystem was identified as a key factor in attracting new capital and fostering an environment conducive to business development.

Both parties agreed to collaborate in selected aspirational sectors to target foreign investments during the initial phase of their partnership. This collaborative approach is expected to focus on sectors where Assam holds competitive advantages, aiming to build a foundation for sustainable economic growth and increased FDI inflow.

As part of the ongoing engagement, it was decided to organise a brainstorming session within the next two months. The session will focus on developing a vision plan for enhancing FDI in Assam, while also working to reinforce India’s economic relationship with ASEAN countries through the Act East Policy. This initiative seeks to leverage Assam’s geographical proximity to ASEAN markets and its evolving industrial base.

The discussions included a particular emphasis on value chain development in emerging sectors such as Electronic Systems Design Manufacturing (ESDM). Opportunities related to the forthcoming Tata Electronics OSAT plant at Jagiroad were identified as a focal point for investment and collaboration, signalling intentions to strengthen Assam’s role in the electronics manufacturing sector.

The measures agreed upon during the meeting reflect a coordinated strategy to enhance Assam’s investment landscape. By focusing on infrastructure, targeted sectoral development, and international linkages, officials aim to position Assam as a competitive and attractive destination for foreign investors.