Boundary dwellers of Kemi-Oiramghat area in Dhemaji, Assam have raised concerns over change in Google map showing parts of Dhemaji (Assam) district area within East Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh. The villagers have demanded rectification of the ‘grave mistake’ by Google maps and appropriate action by the authority into the incident.

After the boundary committee visited the contentious Assam-Arunachal border and attended a number of meetings there, residents along the border are concerned that there has been a "illegal alteration" to the interstate line on Google Map.

The virtual boundary line between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh has been "changed and diverted towards the Assam side, thereby encroaching about 200-300 metres distance near the Ruksin gate, which is continuing the encroachment towards the east in Abor-Leku, Oyan-Jelom Kemi, and Oiramghat villages, and lower Jampani," according to senior citizens of Kemi village.

Senior citizen Madhov Pao led a group of Kemi villagers who petitioned the Dhemaji deputy commissioner to take action to correct the virtual boundary map that displayed the interstate boundary.

In their plea, the villagers claimed that "Kemi-Oirghat area is an essential part of Assam and the residents of the area have been exercising uninterrupted socio-political rights in Assam since the establishment of the two states."

The petition stated that "the people living in Kemi, Oiramghat, Oyan-Jelom and Leku villages are living in fear of facing law and order scenario in near future due to the recent illegal and unexpected modification in the interstate line, which has badly disturbed their calm."

The people who live along the border have urged that the government look into the situation and take action to reestablish the original border between the two states.

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