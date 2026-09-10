Feel Good Inc. comes to Guwahati: Gorillaz set for northeast debut

Guwahati is set to host global sensation Gorillaz on January 31, 2027, as the British virtual band brings its much anticipated first ever India tour to Sarusajai Stadium.

The news was announced by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on X, who called it a proud moment for the city. "Guwahati is proud to be among the host cities for this landmark tour. Looking forward to welcoming the band and fans from across the country to Assam," he wrote, tagging the band's official handle.

Known for genre bending hits and their distinctive animated members, 2D on vocals, Murdoc Niccals on bass, Noodle on guitar and Russel Hobbs on drums have become icons in their own right.

The band's 2001 self-titled debut, led by the single "Clint Eastwood," sold six million copies worldwide and earned them a Guinness World Record for Most Successful Virtual Band. Their 2005 follow-up, Demon Days, topped the UK charts and gave the world "Feel Good Inc.," which won a Grammy. Since then, Gorillaz has released nine studio albums, most recently The Mountain (2026), and toured extensively across the globe.

Their arrival in the Northeast marks a major moment, with Guwahati joining an elite list of Indian cities hosting the tour. Guwahati marks the third and final stop of Gorillaz's India debut, following Bengaluru on January 23 and Mumbai on January 27. The tour supports the band's latest album, The Mountain, much of which was recorded across India and features collaborations with artists including Anoushka Shankar and Asha Bhosle.

The official concert poster teases a fusion of the band's signature animated style with Assamese cultural elements, hinting at a performance that could blend the global with the local. Fans can get notified about ticket details via District by Zomato.

With more details expected in the coming weeks, excitement is already building among music fans across the Northeast for what promises to be one of the region's biggest live events yet.