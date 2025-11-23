Fees of minority-run schools to come under state monitoring: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday, November 23 announced that the state government will bring minority-run educational institutions under a fee monitoring framework. The decision forms part of a series of educational reforms approved by the Assam Cabinet in today's meeting.

CM Sarma stated that the Cabinet has cleared the amendment bill related to the provincialization of educational institutions, paving the way for several thousand teaching posts to be brought under government provincialization. This move aims to strengthen the state’s educational infrastructure and enhance job security for teaching staff across Assam.

Additionally, the Cabinet approved the establishment of the Azim Premji University at Palasbari, near Guwahati, which will operate alongside the Indian Institute of Management (IIM). The Chief Minister described the proposed university as a philanthropic private institution.

According to the proposal, the Azim Premji Foundation is expected to invest between Rs 1,100 crore and Rs 1,200 crore initially, with plans to expand the investment to around Rs 1,700 crore at a later phase. The university is expected to play a key role in advancing higher education and research in the northeastern region.