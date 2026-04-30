Feet that defied fate: Specially-abled student secures first division in HSLC exams in Dhubri

In an inspiring story of courage and determination, Ariza Ahmed, a specially-abled student from a remote village in Assam’s Dhubri district, has achieved a remarkable milestone by passing the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examination in First Division.

What makes her success extraordinary is that Ariza, who lost the use of both hands in childhood, wrote all her examination papers using her feet. She secured 62.6 percent marks and also earned Letter Marks (80 percent and above) in the vocational subject Electronics and Hardware (NSQF).

Ariza is the daughter of Ayub Ali Ahmed and Roushanara Begum and belongs to Kurshekati village under the Raniganj area of Dhubri district. Her life changed drastically at the age of two when she was struck by a severe fever that left both her hands permanently paralysed.

Despite the immense physical challenge, Ariza remained determined to continue her education. She enrolled in a government school and later studied at PM SHRI Raniganj Higher Secondary School. Over the years, she trained herself to write using her toes, turning adversity into strength.

Her achievement has brought joy and pride to her family, school, and the entire Raniganj region. Teachers described her as a sincere and focused student who never asked for sympathy, only an opportunity to study and prove herself.

Ariza’s journey was supported by the Inclusive Education wing of Samagra Shiksha, which works to assist children with disabilities in mainstream schools. With necessary examination accommodations, she appeared as a regular student and wrote her answers while seated on the floor using her legs.

Her proud parents said education was always Ariza’s dream and she never allowed her disability to stand in the way of success.

As the news of her achievement spreads across Dhubri, Ariza Ahmed has emerged as a symbol of hope and resilience, proving that determination and hard work can overcome even the toughest obstacles.