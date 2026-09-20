Female elephant found dead near Ananda Bazar railway station in Assam’s Goalpara

A female elephant was found dead in a paddy field near Ananda Bazar Railway Station in Assam’s Goalpara district on Sunday, September 20 morning, prompting the Forest Department to begin an inquiry into the circumstances surrounding its death.

According to local residents, the elephant was part of a herd that had been moving through the area. Villagers spotted the carcass in the early hours of Sunday and informed the Forest Department.

The department has since initiated the necessary procedures to determine the cause of death.

Speaking over the phone, the Goalpara Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) said the department is awaiting the veterinarian’s post-mortem report. The exact cause of the elephant’s death will be established after the report is received, the official said.

The Forest Department is expected to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the death following the completion of the post-mortem examination.