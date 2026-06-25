Ferry services across Guwahati suspended amid rising Brahmaputra water levels

All ferry services operating in and around Guwahati have been suspended from Wednesday, June 24 following a sharp and sustained rise in the water level of the Brahmaputra River, authorities said.

The Inland Water Transport (IWT) Department announced the suspension as a precautionary measure to ensure passenger safety amid increasing river currents and unstable navigation conditions triggered by ongoing monsoon activity.

Among the affected services are ferry operations to and from Umananda Temple islet, a prominent pilgrimage and tourist destination located in the middle of the Brahmaputra and primarily accessible by water transport. Authorities have temporarily halted services to the island citing safety concerns.

The suspension also extends to all ferry routes connecting the North and South banks of the Brahmaputra, impacting regular commuters who rely on water transport for daily travel.

Officials stated that the suspension will remain in force until further notice and services will resume only after the river water level recedes below the danger mark and navigation conditions are assessed as safe for public movement.

According to authorities, the Brahmaputra has witnessed rapid swelling in recent days due to increased upstream discharge and intensified monsoon conditions, prompting the department to take preventive measures.

Commuters have been advised to make alternative travel arrangements and remain updated through official notifications issued by the Inland Water Transport Department regarding restoration of services.