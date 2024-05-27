In response to Cyclone Remal, authorities in Assam's Kamrup district have suspended all ferry services and fishing activities on the Brahmaputra River and its tributaries from May 27 to May 28, 2024. The Kamrup District Disaster Management Authority issued the suspension order to mitigate potential risks from anticipated strong winds and heavy rainfall.

The order mandates that all departmental and private boats or vessels operating ferry services within the district halt operations during this period. Fishing activities in the Brahmaputra and its tributaries are also prohibited to ensure public safety.

Exceptions to this suspension include essential services, relief and rescue operations, and boats transporting construction materials and labor for the Guwahati-North Guwahati Bridge project.

According to the order, National Bulletin No. 14 (BOB/01/2024) highlighted the development of Cyclone Remal over the east-central Bay of Bengal. As the cyclone progresses northward, it is expected to bring significant weather disturbances to Kamrup district and the wider region of Assam.

The suspension is a precautionary measure aimed at preventing potential loss of life and property due to the severe weather conditions predicted by meteorological authorities.