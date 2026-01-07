FIFA World Cup trophy to arrive in Assam for the first time, minister Gorlosa announces details

Assam is set to witness the arrival of the iconic FIFA World Cup Trophy for the very first time. One of the most coveted and revered symbols in global sports, the trophy’s visit marks a historic milestone for Assam, placing the state firmly on the international football map and igniting fresh enthusiasm among fans and young athletes alike.

Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Nandita Gorlosa made the announcement during a press conference held on Tuesday at the conference hall of Bhogeshwari Phukanani Indoor Stadium in Dispur. Addressing the media, the minister confirmed that the FIFA World Cup Trophy will make its Assam debut on January 13, with Guwahati hosting the prestigious global icon.

According to the minister, the trophy is scheduled to arrive in Guwahati at 10 a.m. on January 13. It will be placed on public display at Barsapara Stadium from 3 p.m. onwards, giving football enthusiasts a rare opportunity to witness the world’s most celebrated football trophy up close.

The official inauguration ceremony will take place at 8:30 p.m., to be formally inaugurated by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Significantly, the trophy’s Assam visit coincides with its return to India after a gap of 12 years, making the occasion even more momentous. Entry to the event will be free of cost, ensuring maximum public participation.

Adding to the celebratory atmosphere, a vibrant cultural programme will be organised on the Coke Studio stage from 3 p.m., featuring performances by popular singers Shankuraj and Rito Riba, among others, Minister Gorlosa announced.

The FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour in Assam is expected to inspire a new generation of football lovers, strengthen grassroots sports culture, and reaffirm the state’s growing prominence in India’s sporting landscape.