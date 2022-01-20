GUWAHATI: A book ‘Film Appreciation on Cinemas (1980 to 1990) of Jahnu Barua: Social, Economic, Political and Cultural Perspectives’ authored by Dr. Juhi P. Pathak, an academician from Assam working currently working as an Assistant Professor with Sharda University, Uttar Pradesh, was releasedat the 37th Day Session of Global Communication Education Conclave (GCEC) held under the aegis of the Global Media Education Conclave (GMEC) on 18th January, 2022.

“It always makes a filmmaker happy when people discuss and/or write about film appreciation. I appreciate Dr. Juhi P. Pathak's work in bringing out… a comprehensive analysis on my films. This book will also be a handbook for film students to understand how to appreciate films from multiple dimensions not only from the perspective of cinema but also the rubrics of politics, economics, culture and society apart from others that Dr. Juhi has tried to highlight through her exhaustive work… This book will go a long way in celebrating the rich customs and diverse culture of Assam.”, writes Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan Shri Jahnu Barua, Winner of 12 National Awards, in the Introduction of the Book.

“Everybody talks of Jahnu’s work – his cinema and the accolades he has received over the years. In fact, this book is about that!” is the introductory line by Ms Arunaraje Patil, Winner of 5 National Awards.

“I would like to congratulate Dr. Juhi P. Pathak for bringing out this book on the works of master filmmaker Jahnu Baruaji… This book by Dr. Juhi P. Pathak on Jahnu Barua ji is a timely and wonderful piece of work on a living legend,” reflected in a message from Shri D.J. Narain, DG, Press Information Bureau, I&B Ministry.

“I want to congratulate Dr. Juhi P. Pathak for bringing out this wonderful series of books that deep dives into Jahnu Barua’sfilms. I convey my best wishes to Dr. Juhi… and hope that her sincere work becomes a huge success,” was a message from Dr. Samujjal Bhattacharjya, Chief Advisor, All Assam Students’ Union (AASU).

“I believe that doing what you are passionate about highlighting an important aspect of our State of Assam, is itself an act of patriotism. Dr. Pathak’s work is indeed reflecting her immense love towards her State… and congratulate her for her endeavour which will surely go a long way in preserving and documenting the works of Shri JahnuBarua.” was a message from Shri Bishnu Kharghoria, National Award Winner for Hkhagoroloi Bohu Door.

“I congratulate Dr. Juhi P. Pathak for her untiring effort in documentation of the work of the maestro Sri Jahnu Barua. The book series titled “Film Appreciation on Cinemas of Jahnu Barua” in three volumes will be a masterpiece and will contribute to a great extent in film literature as well as carry a valuable message to the young generation.” was a message from Ms. Malaya Goswami, National Award Winner for Firingoti.

Jahnu Barua is an Indian film maker of International repute. This book explores the man and his message through an in-depth analysis of his films from 1982 to 2014. The research study considers a span of 32 years. This research project considers 12 Assamese feature films of Jahnu Barua and excludes the Hindi Language feature films and other short films. The entire research was conducted under a project of Altruist Centre for Research, Training and Development (ACRTD), a wing of Capt. Ayush Purusartha Foundation (CAPF). The Research Project made way for mammoth data that has been divided into three books. This book is the first of the trilogy.

The expected outcome of this book is to document and preserve Assamese culture but also help to understand the various facets of the Assamese society in detail. The book has brought out the macro environmental factors like the representation of social, economic, political and cultural aspects of Assamese society. The objective of this book is to generate content on social and economic disparity and discrimination which will become a guiding tool for the policy makers to set the roadmap for change. While films are a reflection of the society, this attempt to document the message in Jahnu Barua’s films, which are largely focused on issues of human interest, will act as a ready reckoner for anybody who would aspire to delve into the intricacies of Assamese society, its people and culture. The research will bring in focus the social, economic, political, cultural and psychological dimensions and crucial issues related to it. It will help society at large understand the problems in a systematic way. It will also preserve the Assamese culture for future generations. The research will be a curation of the work of the man – Shri Jahnu Barua and his message. The book will target all students of media/journalism, film studies, film critics, film enthusiasts, policy makers or anyone who just wants to understand some facets of Assamese Cinema.

This is the author’s fourth book after the success of 'Introduction to Media Laws and Ethics' (1st Ed 2014, 2nd Ed 2017) and 'Television Advertising Ethics and Human Rights' (1st Ed 2018 along with a co-authored one The third book ‘Contemporary Media Discourses: Trends, Issues and Prospects’ (1st Ed 2021).