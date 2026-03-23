Filmmaker Bobbeeta Sharma moves CID over “defamatory” social media posts, seeks action against multiple accounts

Independent filmmaker and producer Bobbeeta Sharma has lodged a formal complaint with the Assam Police CID, alleging that false and defamatory content about her personal life is being circulated widely on social media.

In a press statement issued on March 23, Sharma claimed that a Facebook page named “Malabika,” with around 67,000 followers, shared a post on March 22 using the logo of “Natun Sangbad,” which she described as fabricated and misleading. She alleged that the content was subsequently reposted and amplified by several individuals across different social media platforms.

Calling the posts “false, fabricated and malicious,” Sharma stated that the intent behind the circulation was to tarnish her reputation, goodwill, and social standing. She warned that those involved in creating and sharing the content would be held legally liable for damages in a defamation suit to be pursued by her legal team.

In her complaint addressed to Munna Prasad Gupta, Additional Director General of Police (CID), Sharma sought immediate intervention to identify and take action against those responsible. She provided details of multiple social media accounts and links where the content was allegedly shared, including individuals claiming affiliations with political and social organisations.

Sharma urged authorities to take stringent action against both the originators and those who amplified the content, stressing that the unchecked spread of unverified information on social media poses serious reputational risks.

She further cautioned others against sharing or posting any unverified claims related to her personal or professional life, warning that non-compliance could lead to legal prosecution.

The complaint has been submitted to the CID for necessary investigation, with screenshots and supporting evidence attached.