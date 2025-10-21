Filth, broken wheelchairs, empty promises: The crumbling reality of Karimganj Civil hospital

What was envisioned as a lifeline for thousands, has now turned into a headache for many. The Karimganj Civil Hospital was meant to embody the promise of accessible healthcare for all, a place where hope would meet healing. Today, however, the very walls of this institution seem to echo despair more than recovery.

Inside its worn corridors, the story is grim. The stench of neglect lingers in the air, dimly lit rooms flicker under the mercy of erratic electricity, and broken wheelchairs line the corners like forgotten relics of a system that once cared. For the countless people who still walk through its gates in search of treatment, the Karimganj Civil Hospital has become a symbol not of relief, but of resignation.

Civil hospitals form the backbone of public healthcare, especially for the economically weaker sections who cannot afford private treatment. Yet, in Karimganj, that backbone seems fractured. Reports reveal that the hospital is battling chronic infrastructural decay, from unhygienic washrooms to non-functional medical equipment. The lack of adequate doctors and staff adds another layer of distress.

Patients often wait long hours, sometimes entire days, for consultations or basic procedures. Families of the sick huddle in corridors, improvising comfort where none is offered.

One of the most shocking aspects is the hospital’s unreliable electricity. In a place where every second can make a difference between life and death, such inconsistency is nothing short of alarming. Power cuts are frequent, and the backup systems are either insufficient or non-functional.

For many residents of Karimganj and its nearby villages, this hospital remains their only accessible medical facility. Yet, it offers little comfort. Patients complain of unclean wards and unhygienic restrooms that are almost impossible to use. Visitors too express horror at the overall sanitation. “Even the bathrooms here tell a story of how little the system cares,” remarked one patient’s attendant.

The sight of rusted wheelchairs, broken trolleys, and peeling paint further adds to the aura of neglect. In such conditions, even recovery feels like an uphill battle.

With limited doctors and overburdened nurses, the staff struggle to meet growing demands. Many healthcare workers do their best under trying circumstances, but the infrastructure simply fails them. The absence of adequate resources not only affects patient care but also demoralizes those who serve on the frontlines.

Concerned citizens have now raised a desperate plea to the authorities, to take immediate and effective action.

The state of Karimganj Civil Hospital is not an isolated case, it mirrors a larger crisis in public healthcare infrastructure across parts of Assam. The situation serves as a grim reminder that health, though declared a priority in policy, often remains neglected in practice.