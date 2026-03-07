“Final Attempt Also Failed”: Akhil Gogoi posts cryptic message amid opposition alliance talks in Assam

Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi on March 6 posted a cryptic message on social media, writing in Assamese “সৰ্বশেষ চেষ্টাও ব‍্যৰ্থ,” which roughly translates to “the final attempt also failed.”

The brief remark has sparked speculation in political circles about the status of discussions regarding a possible alliance with the Indian National Congress ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in Assam.

The post came at a time when the Congress and several opposition parties have announced that they will begin joint campaign meetings across the state.

Speaking at a press conference, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Gaurav Gogoi said the party is currently working with the Communist Party of India (Marxist), Assam Jatiya Parishad and the All Party Hill Leaders' Conference to build a broader opposition front.

Gogoi said discussions are also ongoing with other parties, including the Raijor Dal led by Akhil Gogoi, and expressed hope that the grouping would expand further in the coming days.

“From now on, we will undertake joint campaign meetings across the state. Discussions on some probable locations in Upper Assam have already taken place, and we will discuss other parts as well,” he said.

The opposition alliance has not yet finalised its seat-sharing arrangement, though friendly contests in a few constituencies are considered likely. The Congress has already announced candidates for 42 seats.

Gogoi said the Assembly elections are expected to be held before the festival of Bohag Bihu in mid-April, making the coming weeks crucial for opposition parties. He added that while discussions on a joint contest had taken place earlier, political parties had been busy with organisational work and the special revision of electoral rolls.

“We felt that it was time we took our views together to the public. Hence, we will launch the joint campaign from now on,” said Gogoi, who has been named the Congress candidate from the Jorhat Assembly constituency.

Responding to questions about whether more parties would join the alliance, he said talks were still underway. “We are sending a clear message that from today, we are coming together. But our doors are open, and we are in talks with others also,” he said.

AJP president Lurinjyoti Gogoi said the four parties had joined hands to send a message that they are united in their effort to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party. CPI(M) state secretary Suprakash Talukdar described the alliance as a “good beginning” that needs to be strengthened, while APHLC chief Jones Ingti Kathar said the move was aimed at addressing issues faced by people, particularly in the hill areas.

In the 126-member Assam Assembly, the BJP currently holds 64 seats, while its allies — the Asom Gana Parishad, United People’s Party Liberal and the Bodoland People’s Front — have nine, seven and three MLAs respectively. The Congress has 26 legislators, the All India United Democratic Front has 15, and the CPI(M) has one member, along with one Independent.