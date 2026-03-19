Final candidate for Sissiborgaon Assembly seat soon: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Himanta Biswa Sarma on March 19 said that the BJP Central Parliamentary Board has finalised candidates for 88 out of the 89 Assembly constituencies for the upcoming Assam Assembly elections, with the remaining seat of Sissiborgaon to be announced shortly.

Addressing the media, Sarma stated that the party has made a conscious effort to ensure balanced representation in its candidate selection, including youth, women, Scheduled Tribes (ST), Scheduled Castes (SC), and members of the Nath community.

He added that party workers across the state have expressed satisfaction with the list and exuded confidence that the BJP will deliver strong electoral results this time.

The Chief Minister further said that as part of the NDA alliance arrangement, the BJP has allotted 26 seats to its ally Asom Gana Parishad (AGP).

He informed that he held a meeting with AGP leadership earlier in the day, and the party is expected to announce its list of candidates shortly. He also noted that the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) will soon release its candidate list.

Sarma also confirmed that Tankeswar Rabha, Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council, will be contesting in the elections.

Highlighting the next phase of the electoral process, the Chief Minister said that he will file his nomination on March 20, along with several other BJP candidates who are also scheduled to submit their nomination papers the same day.