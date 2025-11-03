Final journey home: Assam’s eminent flutist Dipak Sarma to be laid to rest in Guwahati

The mortal remains of renowned flutist Dipak Sarma, who passed away in Chennai early Monday, November 3 morning, will arrive in Guwahati on Tuesday by a special chartered flight.



The flight carrying his body is scheduled to depart from Chennai around 5 am and reach Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport shortly after. From there, the remains will be taken directly to his Ambikagiri Nagar residence.



Following the completion of rituals at home, the body will be kept at Seuj Sangha between 10 am and 2 pm to allow fans, cultural organisations, and admirers to pay their final respects to the celebrated musician.



The final rites will take place at the Navagraha crematorium, marking the end of the journey of one of Assam’s most beloved musical figures.



Sarma, aged 57, breathed his last at 6:15 am on Monday, November 3 in a Chennai hospital where he had been undergoing treatment for a rare liver ailment. He was initially admitted to a hospital in Guwahati before being shifted to Chennai for advanced medical care.