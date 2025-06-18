Assam Minister Atul Bora on Wednesday reiterated the state government’s unwavering commitment to implementing key provisions of the historic Assam Accord, especially Clause 6, under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Addressing the media following the 6th meeting of the Sub-Committee on the implementation of the Assam Accord held at Janata Bhawan, Bora said the government is prioritising the cultural, linguistic, and social protection of the Assamese people as envisioned in the Accord.

A significant portion of the discussion centred around the 39 recommendations made by the Justice Biplab Kumar Sarma Committee on Clause 6 — a provision that guarantees constitutional, legislative, and administrative safeguards to the Assamese people.

Minister Bora informed that the Sub-Committee is on track to submit its final report to the Chief Minister before August 8, 2025.



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“The meeting reflected the collective intent of the Government and key stakeholders like AASU to ensure timely and effective implementation,” Bora stated.

Leaders of the All Assam Students' Union (AASU), including President Utpal Sarma, Chief Advisor Dr. Samujjal Bhattacharjya, and General Secretary Samiran Phukan, actively participated in the deliberations and offered crucial suggestions to expedite the process.

Among their key recommendations was the formation of a new Sub-Committee to address Clause 7 of the Accord, which deals with economic development in Assam. Minister Bora directed the concerned departments to ensure time-bound execution of all related tasks.

The meeting also saw the participation of top officials from the Implementation of Assam Accord Department, including Commissioner & Secretary GD Tripathi and Secretary Pallav Gopal Jha.

With this renewed push, the Assam Government aims to give concrete shape to long-pending provisions of the Accord and deliver justice to the indigenous population while fostering inclusive development.