A final year engineering student allegedly committed suicide in a hostel room at Tezpur University on September 21.

The student identified as Aditya Tanti was a 4th year B-tech student who was found dead inside Patkai Hostel.

It is suspected the student committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling fan on September 20, but was revealed on September 21.

As per reports, no suicide note was found from the deceased.

Meanwhile, the Tezpur University administration has refused to divulge any information regarding the student’s suicide.

The body has been sent for postmortem and police have launched a probe into the matter.