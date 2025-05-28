Assam BJP President Dilip Saikia has reacted strongly to Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi’s partial admission concerning allegations raised against him by Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Speaking to the press, Saikia stated that Gogoi’s admission confirms the truth of the accusations but noted that only about one-third of the charges have been acknowledged, leaving two-thirds unanswered.

Saikia challenged Gogoi to fully disclose details about his stay in Pakistan, including the duration, purpose, and contacts during his visit. He asserted that Congress’s historical sympathy for Pakistan is well-known, citing previous instances where Congress leaders allegedly supported Pakistan against India’s stance.

Saikia criticized Congress for initially rejecting the allegations and accused the party of failing to confront its internal issues, suggesting Gogoi’s admission was forced by mounting pressure ahead of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) report due on 10th September.



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Questioning Gogoi’s intentions during his visit to Pakistan, Saikia speculated whether it was in India’s interest or under ISI’s invitation and suggested that the forthcoming SIT report will clarify these doubts.

He praised the Chief Minister’s commitment to truth while accusing Gogoi and Congress of deflecting by attacking the BJP instead of providing clear answers.

Saikia also addressed Congress supporters and intellectuals who defended Gogoi’s character, asserting that the facts now make Gogoi’s position untenable.

Highlighting Congress’s role in Assam’s past policies—such as the 1993 IMDT Act, which Saikia claimed facilitated illegal immigration and demographic changes in the state—he argued that Congress’s legacy is one of appeasement harmful to indigenous interests.

Concluding, Saikia maintained that while Gaurav Gogoi is a native of Assam, Congress’s political actions have consistently undermined indigenous people and led the state into prolonged crises, for which the party will remain accountable for decades.

The BJP leader urged Gogoi to come clean and emphasized that the truth will emerge fully on 10th September.