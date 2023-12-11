In a meeting at Parliament House on December 11, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma conveyed his thanks to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman stating the pivotal role her consistent support has played in propelling Assam's development across various sectors.

Chief Minister Sarma expressed his deep appreciation for the Union Finance Minister's commitment acknowledging the crucial assistance that has facilitated Assam's rapid progress under his leadership.

Union Finance Minister Sitharaman, in turn, commended the unprecedented strides Assam has made under Chief Minister Sarma's guidance. She pledged the Centre's continued support to ensure the state's sustained growth in the future.

Taking to social media platform after the meeting, Chief Minister Sarma shared his sentiments, stating, "Always a privilege and honour to meet with Hon’ble Union Finance Minister Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman ji. Her unwavering support for Assam's growth story is commendable. I expressed our heartfelt gratitude for her continuous support."