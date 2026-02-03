Dhubri district faces scrutiny over Rs 1 crore MGNREGA fund mismanagement allegations

Allegations of significant financial mismanagement have surfaced in the Athani Development Block of Bogribari, Dhubri district, raising concerns about the handling of more than Rs 1 crore allocated under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA). The controversy centres on claims that standard fund disbursement protocols were ignored, resulting in irregular payments to selected contractors while earlier liabilities remain unsettled. The incident has triggered widespread calls for urgent investigation and accountability among district authorities.

According to local sources, the matter involves the unauthorised release of material bills for new work schemes in the 2025-26 financial year, despite outstanding payments from the previous year. The allegations principally target Kamal Roy, a Management Information System (MIS) operator at the Athani Development Block, who is accused of prioritising new project payments over existing debts.

Reports indicate that funds were specifically directed towards a limited group of contractors involved in Cattle Shelter construction within the Baraibari Gaon Panchayat. This approach bypassed the mandatory settlement of previous years' liabilities as outlined in MGNREGA guidelines, leaving several contractors unpaid for completed projects in 2024-25.

Stakeholders have described the procedure as a violation of the "first-in-last-out" principle stipulated under MGNREGA operational rules. The irregular release of funds, with over Rs 1 crore disbursed ahead of schedule, has drawn sharp reactions from affected contractors and community members.

Local contractors and aggrieved parties reportedly view the situation as "bizarre," casting doubts over the impartiality of administrative processes at the block level. There are suggestions of a possible link between certain staff members and favoured contractors, further intensifying demands for transparency.

The role of the MIS operator, traditionally limited to data management and technical checks, is now a focal point of inquiry. The ability to influence the timing of "Pay Orders" or "Fund Transfer Orders (FTOs)" is under scrutiny, with many questioning how payment sequences were altered in the management system.

In response to these developments, contractors in Dhubri district have called upon senior officials, including the Dhubri Zilla Parishad and the District Commissioner, to commence a comprehensive audit of the Athani Block’s financial records. There is also a pressing appeal to halt all further payments until an independent social audit and technical review of the MIS logs are completed. "This is not just a technical glitch; it appears to be a deliberate act of favouritism," stated a representative of the aggrieved contractors.

Reinforcing the need for procedural integrity, the same representative emphasised, "The guidelines are clear, old debts must be cleared first." The unfolding controversy has placed district authorities under increased pressure to restore confidence in the administration of rural employment funds and ensure adherence to established regulations.