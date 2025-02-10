Financial influencer Abhishek Kar found himself at the center of a controversy after making controversial remarks about Assamese women, leading to a formal summons from the Assam CID. Kar, who appeared at the CID office this morning (February 10) with three lawyers, faced intense questioning over his comments.

The issue arose from Kar’s remarks during a podcast, where he claimed that women in Mayong village, a region known for its mysticism and folk medicine, allegedly had the ability to transform individuals into animals and back into humans through "tantric practices."



The statement triggered public outrage, prompting Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to direct law enforcement to initiate an investigation. Consequently, the CID registered a case and summoned Kar for questioning.

In response to the backlash, Kar, who commands an audience of nearly 3 million followers on Instagram, issued a public apology. He also urged the podcast host to remove the contentious clip from online platforms.

"Apologies to the people, @CMOfficeAssam, @gpsinghips, and every concerned party who was hurt. The intent wasn’t to offend anyone, and I will be more careful in the future," he wrote on Instagram. He further released a video with folded hands, emphasizing that his intent was not to create chaos.

Following six hours of interrogation, Kar was allowed to leave after forensic examinations.