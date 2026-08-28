FIR filed against Assam's Nazira MLA Mayur Borgohain over alleged threatening remarks against Akhil Gogoi

An FIR has been lodged at the Kaliabor Police Outpost against Nazira MLA Mayur Borgohain following alleged threatening and provocative remarks directed at Raijor Dal president Akhil Gogoi.

Raijor Dal vice-president Pradip Kumar Barua filed the complaint, alleging that Borgohain made remarks during a public programme in the Nazira Assembly constituency on August 22, which allegedly indicated a threat of physical assault against Gogoi.

According to the complaint, Barua came across video footage of the MLA's speech through the media and alleged that Borgohain stated that he did not believe in Mahatma Gandhi's principle of non-violence, but instead believed in the ideology of Nathuram Godse. Barua alleged that the remarks contained an indication of physical violence against Akhil Gogoi.

Barua termed the alleged remarks by an elected public representative as a matter of serious concern, stating that such statements could encourage violence, retaliation and a tendency to take the law into one's own hands.

The Raijor Dal leader said the video of the alleged remarks is available with him and urged the police to collect other relevant evidence, register an FIR under applicable laws and initiate immediate legal action against the MLA.

Barua also alleged that the political environment has increasingly been affected by what he described as “political pollution”, which he said is having an adverse impact on society.