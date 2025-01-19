An FIR has been lodged against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in Assam’s Pan Bazar Police Station, Guwahati, in connection with his statement referencing the "Indian state." The complaint accuses Gandhi of making remarks that allegedly undermine the sovereignty, unity, and integrity of India, reported ANI.

The case has been registered under Sections 152 and 197(1)d of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which pertain to acts that endanger the nation’s sovereignty and integrity. The complaint was filed by Monjit Chetia, who alleged that Gandhi’s statement crosses the boundaries of permissible free speech and poses a significant threat to public order and national security.

According to Chetia, the Congress leader's remark—"his fight is against the Indian state itself"—was a deliberate act intended to incite rebellion and delegitimize the authority of the state. "This statement incites subversive activities and promotes a dangerous narrative that could provoke unrest and foster separatist sentiments," Chetia asserted in his complaint.

The complainant further alleged that Gandhi's remarks stemmed from frustration over his party’s recurring electoral defeats. "Having failed to gain public trust through democratic processes, he is now attempting to incite disaffection against the central government and the Indian state," the complaint read. Chetia emphasized that Gandhi’s position as Leader of the Opposition comes with the responsibility to uphold democratic values, but his statements instead “spread falsehoods and provoke rebellion,” endangering national unity and sovereignty.

The alleged remarks were made by Gandhi on Wednesday during the inauguration of the Congress' new headquarters in Delhi. His comments were reportedly a response to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat’s remarks regarding India’s "true independence."

This development has sparked fresh political debates, with the BJP accusing the Congress of undermining the nation’s democratic fabric while the Congress is yet to officially comment on the FIR.



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