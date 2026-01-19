FIR filed over forged letter in Sarbananda Sonowal’s name ahead of Assam Assembly polls

An FIR has been registered over a purportedly forged letter circulated in the name of Union Minister and senior BJP leader Sarbananda Sonowal, calling for “course correction” ahead of the Assam Assembly elections scheduled for later this year.

The complaint was lodged on Monday at the Parliament Street Police Station in New Delhi by an official of the Union Ministry, following directions from Sonowal. The matter has since been transferred to the Delhi Police’s Public Information Technology and Regulatory (PITR) unit for further investigation.

According to officials, the letter, which has been widely circulated on social media platforms, is claimed to be written on Sonowal’s official letterhead and addressed to the BJP’s national president. It allegedly refers to the “ground situation” in Assam and suggests corrective measures before the polls.

Sonowal, however, categorically denied any association with the letter, calling it “completely fake and fabricated.” In a statement, he said the document amounts to a serious criminal offence involving forgery, impersonation, and misuse of official government identity.

“This letter has nothing to do with me or my office. It is a clear case of forgery and misinformation, intended to mislead the public and discredit constitutional authority,” Sonowal said. He added that law enforcement agencies have been requested to investigate the matter on priority and initiate strict legal action against those responsible.

The Union Minister also cautioned the public and media against circulating or relying on unverified material, urging them to confirm information only through official and authentic sources.

The FIR has been filed under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code pertaining to forgery, impersonation, and the spread of misinformation. Authorities said efforts are underway to trace the origin of the forged letter and identify those involved in its circulation.

The incident comes at a politically sensitive time, with Assam heading towards Assembly elections, and has raised concerns over the misuse of digital platforms to spread false information in the run-up to polls.