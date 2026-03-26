Fire breaks out at accused’s house after police raid in Assam's Morigaon

A fire broke out at the residence of an accused shortly after a police raid in Boramara under Jaluguti in Assam's Morigaon district.



A team from Nagaon Sadar Police, assisted by Jaluguti Police Outpost, carried out a search operation at the house of Ejazul Ali, son of Meraj Ali. During the raid, police recovered a large quantity of suspected stolen items.



The seized items included 19 sealed mobile phones, a laptop, a significant amount of cash, and eight used mobile phones. Several other objectionable materials were also recovered from the house.



Police arrested Ejazul Ali and have launched further investigation to gather more details.



According to reports, Ejazul Ali and his father Meraj Ali had been allegedly involved in anti-social activities for a long time. Meraj Ali had earlier been jailed in connection with a bike theft case.



Soon after the police team left the spot with the accused, a fire broke out at the house. Local residents, along with police and fire brigade personnel, brought the blaze under control.



The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, and the incident has raised concerns among locals.