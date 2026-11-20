A major fire broke out at Darang College in Tezpur, Assam, on November 20, triggering concern on the campus.

The fire erupted in the college's administrative building, with flames engulfing the under-construction podcast studio located inside the building.

The incident caused damage to the studio, which was still under construction. The cause of the fire has not yet been ascertained.

Further details regarding the extent of the damage and the circumstances leading to the fire are awaited.