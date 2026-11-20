Fire breaks out at Assam's Darang College in Tezpur; under-construction podcast studio damaged
A fire engulfed an under-construction podcast studio at Darang College in Tezpur. The cause remains unknown, while details of the damage are awaited.
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Story highlights
- The blaze erupted on November 20, triggering concern across the campus
- Flames spread through the administrative building during the reported incident
- The affected facility was still being built when flames engulfed it
A major fire broke out at Darang College in Tezpur, Assam, on November 20, triggering concern on the campus.
The fire erupted in the college's administrative building, with flames engulfing the under-construction podcast studio located inside the building.
The incident caused damage to the studio, which was still under construction. The cause of the fire has not yet been ascertained.
Further details regarding the extent of the damage and the circumstances leading to the fire are awaited.
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