Fire breaks out at five shops near AMCH in Assam's Dibrugarh, cylinder blast suspected

A major fire broke out at five commercial establishments near Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh, triggering panic in the area.

According to initial reports, the fire reportedly originated at a business establishment named ‘Sandhya Sweets’, with a cooking gas cylinder explosion suspected to have triggered the blaze.

The flames subsequently spread to four other shops located adjacent to the establishment, causing damage to multiple commercial properties.

The incident led to concern among people in the area, while efforts were made to bring the fire under control. The exact cause of the fire and the extent of damage are yet to be ascertained.

Further details regarding casualties, property damage and the response of the fire and emergency services are awaited.