Fire broke out at the Lakuwa thermal power plant under the Assam Power Generation Corporation Limited this evening in the godown of the chemical department at the DM plant. The incident, reported to have possibly been triggered by inadequate chemical storage, prompted swift action from temporary security personnel deployed at the site.

According to initial reports, the security team made efforts to contain the flames before they could escalate further. However, the extent of damage caused by the fire is yet to be fully assessed.

One security guard, identified as Bijit Saikia, sustained serious injuries during the incident. Saikia has been promptly transferred to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

This incident has drawn attention due to its resemblance to a previous fire outbreak at the same facility on December 6 last year. During that incident, a massive fire engulfed a transformer and goods valued at crores of rupees, severely impacting power generation and resulting in significant losses for the Assam Power Generation Corporation Limited.

Authorities are currently investigating the cause of today's fire and assessing the damage incurred.