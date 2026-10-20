A fire broke out at a tyre shop near a petrol pump in the Wireless area of Beltola, Guwahati, amid Durga Puja festivities, triggering a response from the Fire and Emergency Services.

According to the initial information, the fire reportedly originated at the tyre shop, with a short circuit suspected to be the cause. Firefighters rushed to the spot and worked to bring the blaze under control.

The incident occurred in a commercial area where shops and other establishments operate in close proximity. The presence of a petrol pump nearby also underscored the need for a prompt response to prevent the situation from escalating.

Fire and Emergency Services personnel managed to extinguish the flames. However, details regarding the extent of damage to the shop, possible injuries and the exact circumstances leading to the incident were not immediately available.

The incident comes amid the Durga Puja celebrations, when commercial areas across Guwahati witness increased activity. Further details are awaited from the authorities.