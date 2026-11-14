A major fire broke out at Hanskhati Gandhaiguri in Kakopathar, causing extensive damage to property and leaving a shop and a residential house completely gutted.

A differently-abled man, identified as Ileswar Neog, narrowly escaped the fire, managing to save his life amid the blaze.

The incident has caused concern among local residents, as the flames engulfed both the commercial establishment and the adjoining residential property.

The fire left the affected family facing significant property loss. Further details regarding the cause of the fire, the estimated extent of damage and whether any assistance has been sought by the affected family are awaited.