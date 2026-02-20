Fire erupts at CSIR-NEIST warehouse in Assam's Jorhat; multiple explosions reported

A massive fire broke out at the central warehouse of the CSIR-North East Institute of Science and Technology in Jorhat late Thursday night, February 19, triggering a series of loud explosions and causing panic in the surrounding areas.



According to sources, the blaze erupted at the institute’s central storage facility, where large quantities of chemical substances and research materials were kept. More than ten explosions were reportedly heard in quick succession, sending shockwaves across nearby localities and alarming residents.



Personnel from Fire and Emergency Services rushed to the spot soon after receiving information about the incident. Firefighting teams from Jorhat Sadar, along with units from Mariani, Titabor, Borhola, Teok and Dergaon, were pressed into service. More than ten fire tenders were deployed to contain the flames.



Fire engines from ONGC and the Indian Air Force also assisted in the operation. After hours of continuous efforts, the fire was brought under control in the early hours of Friday, though teams continued cooling operations at the site in the morning.



No casualties have been reported so far. Authorities have yet to confirm the extent of damage caused to the warehouse and the materials stored inside.